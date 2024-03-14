Telangana announces free railway job exam coaching for ST/SC/BC candidates

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government’s Tribal Welfare Department has announced free Railway Recruitment Board’s Assistant Loco Pilot Examination coaching for qualified ST, SC, and BC candidates whose family income is below Rs 3 lakh, starting on April 2 at PETC Hyderabad.

There are 75 seats for STs, 15 for SCs, and 10 for BCs, with 1/3rd of the seats allotted for women.

Interested candidates have been asked to apply online between March 15 and March 25, 2024, on http://studycircle.cgg.gov.in

The selection of candidates will be based on merit.

The selected candidates will been provided monthly stipend and study material.