Telangana announces free railway job exam coaching for ST/SC/BC candidates

There are 75 seats for STs, 15 for SCs, and 10 for BCs, with 1/3rd of the seats allotted for women

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2024 8:58 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government’s Tribal Welfare Department has announced free Railway Recruitment Board’s Assistant Loco Pilot Examination coaching for qualified ST, SC, and BC candidates whose family income is below Rs 3 lakh, starting on April 2 at PETC Hyderabad.

There are 75 seats for STs, 15 for SCs, and 10 for BCs, with 1/3rd of the seats allotted for women.

Also Read
Telangana: TSPSC extends application date for Group 1 exam

Interested candidates have been asked to apply online between March 15 and March 25, 2024, on http://studycircle.cgg.gov.in

MS Education Academy

The selection of candidates will be based on merit.

The selected candidates will been provided monthly stipend and study material.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2024 8:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button