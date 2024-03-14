Telangana: TSPSC extends application date for Group 1 exam

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) extended the application date for the Group 1 exam by two days, to Saturday, March 16.

The commission said that the decision was taken keeping in view the large number of requests received from candidates.

According to the notification, there are a total of 563 vacancies across various departments. Out of 563 total vacancies for TSPSC Group 1 posts, 49 are reserved for EWS candidates.

“This is to inform that the online applications for Group-I Services (Notification No.2/2024) were scheduled to be received from 23rd Feb to 14th March, 2024 at 5.00 PM. Keeping in view the large number of requests received from candidates, Commission has decided to extend the last date for receipt of applications for next two days, that is 16/3/2024 till 5pm. Candidates, those who have not applied till now are advised to avail this opportunity and apply for the Group-I Service Notification on or before 5pm on 16/3/2024. No further extension of time will be allowed,” a press release from the TSPSC said.

The commission scheduled the group 1 prelims for June 9, 2024. The examination, lasting 180 minutes, requires candidates to answer 150 questions covering general studies and mental ability.

It is an objective-type exam with a maximum of 150 marks. Successful candidates in the prelims will be invited to appear for the TSPSC Group 1 main exam, the dates of which are yet to be declared.