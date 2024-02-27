TSPSC group 1 prelims exam date announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) announced the group 1 prelims exam date on Monday, a detail not disclosed in the earlier notification.

According to the notification, there are a total of 563 vacancies across various departments.

Out of 563 total vacancies for TSPSC Group 1 posts, 49 are reserved for EWS candidates.

To avail of the reservation, candidates must obtain an income certificate for the preceding financial year issued by revenue authorities, not below the rank of Tahsildar, showing the family’s total income.

For the candidates to be eligible for EWS reservation, the family income must be less than 8 lakh per annum.

The commission scheduled the group 1 prelims for June 9, 2024. The examination, lasting 180 minutes, requires candidates to answer 150 questions covering general studies and mental ability.

It is an objective-type exam with a maximum of 150 marks.

Successful candidates in the prelims will be invited to appear for the TSPSC Group 1 main exam, the dates of which are yet to be declared.

For most vacancies, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree. However, specific field qualifications are necessary for certain posts.

For the Regional Transport Office post, a degree in Mechanical Engineering or Automobile Engineering is mandatory. Similarly, Assistant Commissioners of Labour require a degree in Arts, Commerce, Science, or Engineering.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (Click here) for TSPSC Group 1 prelims before the deadline on March 14, 2024.