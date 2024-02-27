TSPSC group 1 prelims exam date announced

According to the notification, there are a total of 563 vacancies across various departments.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th February 2024 9:25 am IST
TS EMCET from tomorrow; Inter marks won't be considered while ranking
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) announced the group 1 prelims exam date on Monday, a detail not disclosed in the earlier notification.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to the notification, there are a total of 563 vacancies across various departments.

Out of 563 total vacancies for TSPSC Group 1 posts, 49 are reserved for EWS candidates.

MS Education Academy

To avail of the reservation, candidates must obtain an income certificate for the preceding financial year issued by revenue authorities, not below the rank of Tahsildar, showing the family’s total income.

For the candidates to be eligible for EWS reservation, the family income must be less than 8 lakh per annum.

TSPSC group 1 prelims exam date, pattern

The commission scheduled the group 1 prelims for June 9, 2024. The examination, lasting 180 minutes, requires candidates to answer 150 questions covering general studies and mental ability.

It is an objective-type exam with a maximum of 150 marks.

Also Read
TSPSC group 1 notification issued: Know how EWS reservation can be availed

Successful candidates in the prelims will be invited to appear for the TSPSC Group 1 main exam, the dates of which are yet to be declared.

Eligibility, important dates

For most vacancies, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree. However, specific field qualifications are necessary for certain posts.

For the Regional Transport Office post, a degree in Mechanical Engineering or Automobile Engineering is mandatory. Similarly, Assistant Commissioners of Labour require a degree in Arts, Commerce, Science, or Engineering.

Also Read
Telangana inter first, second year hall tickets released – Download them online

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (Click here) for TSPSC Group 1 prelims before the deadline on March 14, 2024.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th February 2024 9:25 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button