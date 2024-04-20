Telangana HC issues notice to centre, state on class 1 admission age limit

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, April 19, issued notices to both the Union and state governments. They have been asked to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that challenges the strict age requirement for admissions into Grade I.

The court bench, which includes Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, reviewed the PIL presented by Pesarikaya Pareekshith Reddy. Pareekshith argues that the age limit of six years and older for Grade-I admission is unfair, random, and against the Constitution.

Also Read Hyderabad: Blood Bank raided for unauthorised sale of components to patients

Pareekshith has requested the court to remove this age limit and return to the previous admission criteria that were used by states and Union Territories. He also asked for a more flexible approach to the cutoff date for determining age eligibility.

Additionally, the PIL calls for the court to direct the central government to carry out scientific research. This research should examine how children’s addiction to mobile phones affects their brain development, physical health, and mental health.

After listening to the initial arguments, the court has postponed further discussion on this matter until after the summer vacation.