Telangana HC issues notice to govt on Kokapet land allotment to BRS

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the state government in response to a writ petition filed by Jakety Ashok Dutt Jayshree and her family, residents of Hyderbasti.

The petitioners claim ownership of an 11-acre land parcel in Kokapet, which was previously allotted to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party by the previous government at Rs 3.41 crore per acre for establishing an Institute for Excellence and Human Resource Development.

The bench led by Justice K Lakshman notices were issued to the principal secretary (Revenue), chief commissioner of land administration, commissioner of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), district collector of Ranga Reddy, tahsildar of Gandipet and BRS.

Also Read Family moves Telangana HC claiming Kokapet land allocated to BRS by KCR govt

The petitioners, represented by their counsel, argued that the land in survey number 240 at Kokapet village in Gandipet mandal belonged to them, inherited from their late husband/father, J.M. Ashok Dutt.

Justice Lakshman has instructed the petitioners to provide all pertinent documents, including the specified registration details and the Munthakab, which pertains to inheritance and property rights.

The case has been postponed to August 22 for additional hearings.