Family moves Telangana HC claiming Kokapet land allocated to BRS by KCR govt

Hyderabad: A family moved the Telangana High Court seeking to reclaim an 11-acre plot of land in Kokapet that was allotted by the previous K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) led government to the ruling Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party.

The land, located in Survey No. 240 of Kokapet village in Gandipet mandal of Rangareddy district, was allotted to the BRS at a price of just Rs 100 per sq yd and its market value is in crores of rupees.

The petitioners, Jakety Ashok Dutt Jayshree and her family members, residents of Hyderbasti, have requested the court to nullify the conveyance deed dated May 23, 2023, that facilitated the land transfer to the BRS by revenue officials.

Disallow construction on Kokapet land: Petitioners to court

They have also urged the court to prevent the municipal authorities and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) from allowing any construction on the said land.

The family claims that the land was allotted to the BRS party by the previous KCR government ostensibly to establish an “Institute for Excellence and Human Resource Development”.

However, the petitioners argue that there are already excellent training centers like the Marri Chenna Reddy Institute of Human Resources Development, the National Institute of Rural Development and the State Institute of Rural Development in Hyderabad, making the BRS’s request for prime land unjustified.

The counsel for the Jakety Ashok Dutt Jayshree family, V Murali Manohar, has argued that the land was inherited by the petitioners from their late husband and father, J M Ashok Dutt, who had purchased it through a registered sale deed in 1967 from J H Krishna Murthy, the Power of Attorney holder for the legal heirs of the late Nawab Nusrat Jung-I.

The counsel has also contended that the Government of Hyderabad Deccan (HEH Nizam) had issued a gazette notification in 1950 designating Kokapet village as a non-khalsa village, implying that the land cannot be claimed as government property.

The court has directed the petitioners’ counsel to furnish the relevant documents and has adjourned the hearing to July 18 for further examination of the case.