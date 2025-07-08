Telangana HC issues notices in Khajaguda govt land allotment case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, July 7, issued notices to several private parties in connection with a petition filed by Congress MLAs challenging the lack of action regarding the allotment and ongoing constructions on 27.18 acres of government land in Survey No. 27 of Serilingampally mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

The petitioners—ruling party MLAs Anirudh Reddy, Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Muralinaik, and Kuchikulla Rajesh Reddy—filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) questioning the authorities’ inaction over the land allotment and subsequent constructions. The bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Justice Sujay Paul and Justice Yara Renuka, heard arguments on Monday.

Representing the petitioners, the advocate argued that according to the 1955-58 kasra pahani records (old Survey No. 117/3/1), the 27.18 acres in Survey No. 27 are classified as government poramboke land. The advocate further alleged that the survey number was altered and, based on a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ranga Reddy Collector, the GHMC granted construction permissions.

Also Read Telangana HC slams indiscriminate allocation of govt land

The petitioners also stated that, in line with previous court orders, they had submitted representations to the authorities on the 24th and 26th of last month.

After hearing the arguments, the bench directed that notices be issued to the respondents—including Sikander Khan, Salabat Khan, Pallavi, Beverly Hills Owners Welfare Society, Sohini Builders, and GPA holder Bandi Bindu—asking them to submit their evidence to the court within two weeks. The hearing was then adjourned.