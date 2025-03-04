Telangana HC issues notices over Qutub Shahi Tombs conservation

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court has taken up a public interest litigation (PIL) regarding the conservation of Qutub Shahi Tombs, a UNESCO-recognized heritage site in Hyderabad.

After taking up the PIL, a two-judge bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara has issued notices to the State Government, Archaeology and Museums Department, and Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC).

Concerns over Qutub Shahi Tombs conservation

The court took up the case based on a letter alleging that AKTC, entrusted with the conservation of Qutub Shahi Tombs under a Rs 100 crore project, failed to properly restore the historical structures.

The letter highlighted several issues, including irreversible damage to the tombs due to poor restoration efforts, loss of original architectural layers and stone surfaces, water seepage and structural deterioration caused by inadequate preservation, and failure to prevent vandalism at the heritage site.

The petition further claimed that the tomb of Md Quli Qutub Shah, which is located in the complex, has suffered extensive damage. The removal of stone layers has left the structure exposed.

Call for action against AKTC

The letter urged the court to take strict action against Aga Khan Trust for Culture for its alleged mismanagement of funds and failure to protect the tombs.

It demanded immediate termination of AKTC’s conservation contract, an investigation into the misuse of allocated funds and sanctions against AKTC for negligence in heritage conservation.

After reviewing the claims, the Telangana high court has adjourned the case to April 1, 2025. The notices issued will require the concerned parties to respond to the allegations and present their stance on the conservation work at Qutub Shahi Tombs.