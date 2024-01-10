Telangana: CM Revanth hosts 13 countries’ representatives at Qutub Shahi Tombs for dinner

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy hosted representatives of 13 countries for dinner at Qutub Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

Representatives of America, Iran, Turkey, UAE, UK, Japan, Thailand, Germany, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Australia, France and Finland attended the event. CM Revanth Reddy accorded a warm welcome to the delegates and explained to them the Telangana government’s most important considerations, according to a press statement.

The CM said that the government was committed to the welfare and upliftment of all sections under Abhaya Hastam.

“Transparency and equality are being given top priority in the government by taking the aspirations of freedom fighters Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and inspiration from former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi,” the CM told the delegates.

He said that the government was making efforts to promote Telangana as the best welfare state in the country by implementing ‘Six Guarantees’.

The government also gave equal priority to development and is committed to the welfare of the youth and industrial growth, they were told.

CM Revanth Reddy appealed to the respective countries to come forward to invest in Telangana by exploring the opportunities extended by the government. The government will maintain cordial relations with all countries, the CM said appealed to the countries to make appropriate suggestions for the industrial development of the state.

Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Damodara Raja Narasimha, Sridhar Babu, chief secretary Santhi Kumari, Jayesh Ranjan, Hyderabad Regional Passport Officer Snehaja and other officials participated in the programme.