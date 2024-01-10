Telangana: Sridhar Babu promises new ‘friendly’ industrial policy

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu stated that the state government will soon enact a new ‘friendly’ industrial policy after wide consultations with all parties concerned.

He made the statement during a summit on Wednesday, January 10, which was attended by members of the FTCCI, FICCI, CII, FSAC, and the DICCI organisations.

‘People called for change’

“People called for change and we will make sure to bring it even in the Industries sector. After independence, Congress party-led state governments across the country have brought in reforms in the sector. Under the Congress, not only did several industries emerge, but also, the establishment of public-run enterprises like the BHEL, DRL, DLRI, and MITHANI took place which provided lakhs of jobs,” he said.

On the occasion, Sridhar also exuded confidence in delivering on the Congress’ poll promise of providing 2 lakh government jobs. “Despite that, we will make sure the Industrial sector thrives so that it creates much more employment. We need Industry groups to take initiative in this direction,” he said.

He stated that policies will be designed with the motive of creating young industrialists according to chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s ‘Mega Master Plan-2050’.

Speaking further, Sridhar said that the former BRS-run dispensation turned the state into a ‘pile of debt.’ “We are working every minute to improve the state’s condition and have no intention to politick at the cost of affecting the state,” he remarked.

On Adani

On the government’s consultations with the Adani group, Sridhar stated that the government is inviting all firms to invest in the state.

“Our leader, Rahul Gandhi has spoken against Adani but he is not against development. There are Adani Group’s investments currently in Telangana and so did many other companies. We have nothing in mind except development,” he added.

Sridhar Babu, while criticising the previous BRS government and the BJP-led centre for failing to help MSMEs that struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic period, also said that the current state government “would make sure to support them.”