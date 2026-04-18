Telangana HC jails Rajendranagar RDO for a month in contempt case

Hyderabad: A Rajendranagar Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) was sentenced to one month of simple imprisonment with a Rs 2,000 fine for failing to compile the Telangana High Court’s order.

If the fine is not paid, the officer, Koppula Venkat Reddy, will have to undergo an additional two weeks of imprisonment, the High Court said.

The case pertains to a 74-acre land dispute in Peddashapur village of Shamshabad. The petitioner, Yusufuddin Khan, alleged that no action was taken by the administrative officer.

In February last year, the RDO was directed to make a decision on the matter within six weeks. However, after he failed to do so, Khan filed a contempt plea.

The High Court, however, has stayed the implementation of the sentence for two weeks to enable the officer to file an appeal. It also directed him to surrender before the Registrar after the two weeks for execution of the sentence.