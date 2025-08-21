Telangana HC lifts interim stay on teachers’ promotion process

Hyderabad: The promotion process for teachers in the state has resumed after the Telangana High Court lifted the interim stay on the matter on Wednesday, August 20.

Earlier, some teachers had approached the court raising objections over seniority issues, following which the High Court had imposed a stay. With the stay now vacated, the School Education department has moved ahead with the promotions.

On Wednesday night, the department allowed eligible school assistants to register their web options for promotion as gazetted headmasters. From Thursday morning, 9 am onwards, the options can be exercised.

According to official figures, 491 promotions will be made in Multi Zone-1 and 411 in Multi Zone-2, bringing the total to 902 teachers promoted as Gazetted Headmasters.

After this round, 2,324 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) will be promoted as school assistants, and another 641 SGTs will be promoted as Primary School Headmasters (PSHMs).

Altogether, as many as 3,867 teachers across the state are set to benefit from the promotions.