Telangana HC lifts ‘no music post 10 pm’ rule

Hyderabad: In a relief to clubs, pubs/bars in the city and across the state, the Telangana High Court on Monday lifted the restriction on music post 10 pm.

The division bench of the High Court passed the order lifting the restrictions for all similar amusements across the city, except those located in residential areas of Jubilee Hills.

Also Read MLAs poaching case: Telangana HC stays investigation till Nov 4

The bar on music post 10 pm however applies to all pubs and bars located in residential areas in the posh locality, including 800 Jubliee, Farzi Cafe, Amnesia Lounge Bar, Hylife Brewing Company, Daily Dose Bar Hop, Dirty Martini Kitchen and Cocktial Bar, Broadway the Brewary, Makobrew World Coffee and Heart Cup Coffee among others.

Musicians, artists and establishment owners in the city had expressed their displeasure over the previous order decision that had affected businesses.