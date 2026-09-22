Telangana HC maintains status quo on Ameenpur lake FTL land

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered a status quo on the activities related to disputed land around Ameenpur lake, also called Pedda Cheruvu, in Sangareddy district.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy issued the order while hearing 83 petitions challenging a government order issued in July 2026 to rejuvenate the lake.

However, it allowed the authorities to proceed with lake restoration within the originally notified extent of 93 acres and 15 guntas.

Different claims over lake area

The main dispute before the court concerns the extent of Ameenpur lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) area.

Representing the petitioners, senior counsel K Srinivasa Murthy and advocate Nanduri Lohitha said government irrigation records describing Pedda Cheruvu show an FTL extent of 93 acres and 15 guntas.

According to the petitioners, allowing restoration work beyond this area could cause them serious and irreversible damage.

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Government’s stand

On the other hand, Additional Advocate General Mohd Imran Khan told the court that the lake’s spread extends to 464.56 acres.

He relied on Google Earth and Landsat images. He also sought two days to file additional documents.

Hearing arguments from both sides, the court concluded that interim protection was necessary for the petitioners and issued directions to maintain the status quo over the disputed extent.

The next hearing is on October 5.