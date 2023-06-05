Telangana HC nod to hold TSPSC Group-1 exam on June 11

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday gave its nod to conduct the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-1 exams on June 11. The court dismissed petitions seeking cancellation of the Group-1 preliminary exam paper.

The petitioners had approached the HC alleging that Group-1 exams were being conducted again with the same staff responsible for the paper leak.

The Telangana government has brought to the notice that 1.6 lakh job aspirants had downloaded their hall tickets from the website of the commission in the last 24 hours.

The government’s lawyers argued that the candidates were ready to write the Group-1 exam. The bench agreed with the government’s arguments. Following the court’s verdict, the Commission is planning to conduct the exams on June 11.

The Group-I preliminary examination had been cancelled by the commission following the leak of the TSPSC preliminary question paper. Along with Group-I preliminary exam, assistant executive engineer (AEE) and divisional accounts officer (DAO) examinations were also cancelled.