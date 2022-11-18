‘Only panel to decide on Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries’: Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday said that only the committee appointed by the state government should decide on the beneficiaries of the Dalit Badhu scheme.

The High Court further said that the applications of beneficiaries should not be reviewed by any MLA. The petition filed in the High Court blames the Warangal district collector for not being able to prevent the arbitrary and illegal selection of Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries and failing to consider their request for financial assistance under the scheme.

The counsel representing the petitioners said that the applicants belong to the Schedule Caste, hence they are eligible for selection as beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. He further said that the district collector had issued memos stating that the MLA concerned was choosing the beneficiaries rather than referring the petitioners’ applications to the committee established for choosing the recipients of financial assistance under the scheme.

The petitioners also approached the MLA to complain regarding the issue, however, it did not help the plaintiffs. After hearing the argument of the counsel, Justice P Madhavi Devi said the Dalit Bandhu scheme was created to help unemployed young people and other financially disadvantaged SC candidates and declared the two memos issued by the Warangal collector to be illegal.

She directed the review committee to evaluate the applications based the selection guidelines dated October 1, 2021.