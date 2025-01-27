Telangana HC order bars children below 16 from entering theaters after 11 pm

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Telangana High Court has issued orders prohibiting children under the age of 16 years from watching films in theaters or multiplexes across the state after 11 pm.

Following consultation with all parties involved, including child psychologists, the court recommended that the state government make a decision and give directives to all parties involved on the regulation of entry for children under 16 into theaters and multiplexes before 11 am and after 11 pm.

During the hearing on the petitions regarding the increase in the price of movie tickets and the permission for special shows on Monday, January 27, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy bench made these comments.

The court noted that letting kids go outside and watch movies at midnight or in the early hours of the morning may have a negative impact on their physical and emotional well-being. The judge was also worried about the effects of children’s late-night screen use.

The petitioner’s attorney informed the judge that the children’s health would suffer if they watch the movies during the odd hours. The court made this ruling after considering the petitioner’s attorney’s arguments.

The next hearing has been scheduled on February 22.