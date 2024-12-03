Telangana HC orders inclusion of 5 communities under Viswabrahmin

Telangana High Court directs state to classify Ausula, Kammari, Kanchari, Vadrangi, and Silpi communities as Viswabrahmins in census.

Published: 3rd December 2024 8:29 am IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to recognize the Ausula, Kammari, Kanchari, Vadrangi, and Silpi communities as part of the Viswabrahmin community in the ongoing caste census.

Justice Surepalli Nanda issued this directive after hearing a petition from the Viswabrahmin Welfare Association, which argued that these communities were previously categorized under the Backward Classes (BC) in a government order from 2020 but are now being recorded separately.

This separation could potentially reduce the BC population and impact welfare schemes intended for these groups.

The association’s lawyer, P Srinivas, noted that despite submitting representations to various government officials, the survey proceeded without addressing their concerns.

