Telangana HC orders legal action against Malla Reddy University

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered legal action against Malla Reddy University for operating an off-campus centre at Balanagar without obtaining necessary approvals. The court took a stern view of the alleged violations by the private university, owned by the family of former minister and BRS leader Ch Malla Reddy.

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy issued interim directions to the Higher Education department, TSCHE and the UGC to initiate appropriate legal steps against Malla Reddy University.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Naveena Educational Society, stating that the university has established an off-campus centre at Balanagar under the name “Centre of Excellence for Commerce and Design,” offering courses such as B.Com and B.Sc without obtaining approvals as mandated by UGC guidelines and the Private University’s Act.

In April, the court issued notices to Malla Reddy University and its off-campus centre, but both had refused to accept the notices. The Congress party has also accused Malla Reddy colleges of being “full of violations”.

Previously, the court had issued notices to the university and its off-campus centre, allowing the petitioner to serve them personally.

However, the counsel for the petitioner informed the court that both the university and its off-campus centre had refused to accept the notices.

Considering the lack of response from the university and the absence of the required approval, the court has now directed the state authorities and the UGC to take appropriate action against Malla Reddy University as per the UGC (Establishment of and Maintenance of Standards in Private Universities) Regulations, 2003.

The case has been listed for further proceedings on July 24, 2024.