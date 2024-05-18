Hyderabad: Ex-minister Malla Reddy, son-in-law detained after clash over land

Hyderabad: Former Telangana minister and Medchal MLA Ch Malla Reddy and his son-in-law Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajashekar Reddy were detained and taken to Petbashirbagh police stations following tensions over a land dispute on Saturday, May 18.

Malla Reddy and Rajshekar Reddy were embroiled in a dispute with others in connection with a 1.1-acre land in survey number 82 near Suchitra in Kompally on Saturday. While claiming ownership of the land, Malla Reddy got the boundary fence removed help of his supporters in presence of police officers who were there to prevent the issue from escalating.

In a video of the incident, Malla Reddy can be seen entering the land and arguing with some people. As the police intervene, Malla Reddy tells the officer that some people are were trying to encroach upon his land.

Even as the police officer can be seen restraining Malla Reddy, the latter tells him he knows how to protect his land.

“If you want to file a case against me do it,” he tells the police officer, immediately asking his followers to pull down the boundary fence.

The issue escalated after around 15 people entered the land, claiming that they had purchased the land and that each of them owned a 400 square-foot area in that land.

As the arguments heated, police tried to convince Malla Reddy and Rajshekar Reddy not to take the matter into their hands, and try to resolve the dispute amicably.

As the situation went out of control, police took Malla Ready and his son-in-law Rajshekar Reddy into custody and shifted him to Pet Basheerabad police station.

Recently, Medchal municipal officials demolished a few sheds that were raised allegedly without a permission along the highway. The officials found that the construction was being done by Malla Reddy’s son Mahender Reddy.