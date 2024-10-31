Telangana HC orders probe into registration of assigned land in Mancherial

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has instructed the Mancherial district collector to investigate the actions of the sub-registrar in Kasipet mandal, Mancherial district, who allegedly registered prohibited property to third parties despite explicit instructions against such actions in both revenue records and the Dharani portal.

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy issued this interim order while considering a writ petition filed by Sreveni Padma, who challenged the registration of her eight-acre assigned land in Peddanapalli village to unauthorized individuals.

In her petition, Padma stated that the land was originally assigned to her grandfather, Thalla Mutyalu. Following a court directive in 2013, the tahsildar ordered that her name be recorded as the legal heir in the revenue documents.

She emphasized that revenue officials were mandated to investigate under the AP Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfer) Act, 1977, and update the records accordingly.

Padma argued that the revenue records clearly prohibit any transfer of assigned land, yet the sub-registrar proceeded with registrations in violation of this law.

She pointed out that even after her property was listed as prohibited on the Dharani portal, registrations were still being processed, making those involved liable for prosecution under Section 7(2)(a) of the Act.

In response, Justice Bhaskar Reddy affirmed that a sub-registrar lacks the authority to register assigned lands and mandated an investigation into the matter. The case is scheduled for a follow-up hearing on November 22.