Telangana HC orders probe into Suryapet custodial torture case

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court has ordered a judicial probe into the custodial torture of Veera Sekar that led to damage in his nervous system and subsequent incapacitation.

Sekar was tortured while in police custody by M. Lingam, the then Sub-Inspector of Atmakur-S of Suryapet and other police officers, over suspicion of a theft case.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili directed the district principal and sessions judge, Nalgonda district to conduct the judicial probe and submit a report within 60 days.

Public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by advocate K Raghavendra Prasad who has asked the state government to award a compensation of rupees 50 lakhs and a government job to the victim.