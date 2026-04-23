Telangana HC orders release of retirement benefits to ex-district court staff

Petitioner Kumar claimed that he was superannuated six months ago and still has not received his retirement benefits of Rs 90 lakhs.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 23rd April 2026 10:52 am IST|   Updated: 23rd April 2026 11:11 am IST
Ranga Reddy district court
Employees of Ranga Reddy district court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered the state government to release pending retirement benefits to a former employee of the Ranga Reddy district court within four weeks.

The directive was issued by a division bench comprising Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda while hearing the petition filed by Vijay Kumar.

Petitioner Kumar claimed that he was superannuated six months ago and still has not received his retirement benefits of Rs 90 lakhs, including General Provident Fund and other dues.

Subhan Bakery

He approached the High Court after the delay, seeking directions from the court to the authorities. The Bench subsequently directed Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary of the Finance Department, to supervise the release of the pending amount within four weeks.

In case of non-compliance, the state government would be liable to pay 18 per cent annual interest from the date of issuance of the bill token number until the payment is completed.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 23rd April 2026 10:52 am IST|   Updated: 23rd April 2026 11:11 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button