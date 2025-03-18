Telangana HC orders status quo for industrial park project in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court has ordered a status quo regarding land acquisition for a proposed multi-purpose industrial park in Vikarabad district.

This decision came after the state government sought to acquire approximately 850 acres from Lagacherla and Hakimpet villages, prompting appeals from local farmers who had previously secured a stay from a single judge.

The bench, consisting of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, directed the state to address the issues raised by the farmers before the single judge, who had earlier halted the acquisition process.

The Advocate General, A Sudarshan Reddy, argued that the state had already acquired 182 acres in Hakimpet and 35 acres in Lagacherla, with compensation awarded to landowners.

He emphasized that halting the process serves no purpose as they would not dispossess anyone without proper compensation.

Farmers’ counsel Gandra Mohan Rao highlighted that the state had neglected to conduct a social impact assessment survey, which is required prior to issuing preliminary notifications.

The Advocate General countered that land was being acquired through consent awards and argued that it was unjust to delay the entire process due to objections from just two individuals.

In light of these discussions, the bench modified the single judge’s stay order into a status quo and instructed the state to file its counter before the single judge while disposing of the state’s appeals.