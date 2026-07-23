Telangana HC orders status quo on Bahadurguda bullet train land

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed all parties to maintain the status quo over disputed land parcels in Bahadurguda village near Shamshabad until further orders. The land is part of the area proposed for acquisition by the Telangana government for the bullet train project.

Stating that the case involves serious disputes over the ownership and possession of the land, Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy passed the interim order.

The matter has been posted for the next hearing on August 11.

Two petitions filed in Telangana High Court

The dispute reached the High Court through two separate writ petitions. One petition was filed by 85 farmers, while the other was filed by Mustang Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. along with two others.

According to the petitioners, officials from Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), the revenue department and the police entered their land in Bahadurguda without following legal procedures. They claimed that attempts were made to remove them from the land, demolish structures and interfere with their possession.

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Mustang Infra Projects’ claims

In its petition, Mustang Infra Projects Pvt Ltd. alleged that officials attempted to enter and take possession of around 49 acres of patta land without issuing notices or following the legal process.

The company sought protection from any further interference with its land.

Opposing the petitions, advocate general A Sudershan Reddy argued that the allegations made by the petitioners were without merit.

After hearing both sides, the court adjourned the matter and directed that the status quo be maintained until further orders.