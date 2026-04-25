Telangana HC orders status quo on Nanakramguda land registration dispute

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed authorities to maintain the status quo with regard to the registration of 2.10 acres of land in Survey No. 75/1 at Nanakramguda in Hyderabad.

The order came while hearing a writ petition filed by Janachaitanya Housing Private Limited, which challenged the registration of the land in favour of a private individual, allegedly in violation of rules as the land is part of the prohibited list.

Justice Pulla Karthik heard the matter. Counsel for the petitioner submitted that a private person, Madala Sriram Bhaskar, had approached authorities in February last year seeking removal of the land from the prohibited list and had also moved the High Court.

It was argued that the High Court, after hearing both Sriram Bhaskar and the petitioner, had earlier directed authorities to take a decision on the request for deletion of the land from the prohibited list. However, despite the land continuing to remain on the prohibited list, sub-registrars allegedly ignored the restriction and proceeded to register the property on March 2.

The petitioner sought cancellation of the registration, terming it illegal and contrary to existing norms.

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Notices issued to respondents

After hearing the arguments, the judge issued notices to the respondents. While the government counsel accepted notices on behalf of the authorities, the court permitted the petitioner to serve personal notices to private respondents Madala Sriram Bhaskar, S Padma Reddy, and A Kondal Reddy.

The matter has been adjourned to June 11 for further hearing.