Telangana to implement revised land market values from May: Deputy CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday, April 24, said the government’s Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation (HILT) policy will be implemented democratically, assuring industrialists that no one will be put to inconvenience.

Chairing a Revenue Resource Mobilisation Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting at the Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat in Hyderabad, Bhatti said the policy has been framed keeping in mind the interests of both Hyderabad city and the state at large.

The meeting was attended by ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu and Jupally Krishnarao, along with representatives of industrial estates.

The Sub-Committee directed Registration Department officials to implement revised land market values from the first week of May. Bhatti warned that officials who show negligence in implementing resource mobilisation decisions will not be spared.

On the HILT policy, the Deputy CM said the government is open to accommodating the views of industrial estate representatives before finalising the guidelines. He suggested that all industrial associations within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) be consulted to accelerate implementation.

Though some industrial estate representatives themselves acknowledged that making it compulsory to shift polluting industries beyond the ORR would prompt all of them to relocate, Bhatti said the government is nevertheless proceeding by taking all opinions into account.

He also said that under the Undeveloped Land (UDL) policy, the central government, state government and industrial park representatives should jointly explore land development. He welcomed suggestions from representatives to set up dedicated industrial parks between the ORR and the Regional Ring Road on the lines of China, saying a decision will be taken after due consideration.

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Charlapalli Industries Association president D Srinivas Reddy welcomed the HILT policy, telling the Sub-Committee that some political leaders had warned industrialists of consequences if the policy is implemented freely. He dismissed such concerns, saying the policy will be implemented as per the government order. He also noted that conversion charges have been fixed at 30 to 50 per cent, depending on road width, and since there is no cash transfer involved, there is no cause for suspicion.

Uppal Industrial Area Service Secretary Satyanarayana welcomed the policy while requesting a marginal reduction in conversion charges. Jeedimetla Industrial Area president Narendrababu said the policy is acceptable to most industrialists and urged the government to identify land between the ORR and Regional Ring Road for a new industrial area.

Minister Sridhar Babu said the state government is very open about the HILT policy and revealed that the new industrial policy has made worker dormitories mandatory at industrial facilities.

Minister Jupally directed officials to compile a comprehensive inventory of government lands across all departments statewide, covering vacant, encroached and available parcels, including at the district level.