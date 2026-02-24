Telangana HC orders hall tickets for Inter students hit by fee glitch

Court says students who paid fees to colleges cannot be penalised for online remittance glitch; directs Board to hold special practical exams.

Representative image

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, February 23, came to the relief of several Intermediate students who were barred from writing the ongoing Intermediate Public Examinations–2026 over a fee remittance issue, directing the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to issue their hall tickets without delay.

Justice EV Venugopal, while hearing a series of writ petitions filed by affected students, observed that candidates who had already paid their examination fees to their respective colleges could not be penalised for a technical breakdown in the system.

The court was informed that although the students had remitted the prescribed fees to their institutions, the payments were not successfully transferred to the Board due to a glitch in the online remittance process between colleges and TSBIE.

Owing to the discrepancy, the Board declined to generate hall tickets, effectively preventing the students from appearing for the examinations.

Petitioners’ arguments

During the hearing, counsel representing the petitioners contended that the students had fulfilled all formal requirements and that any lapse on the part of the colleges or the online system should not deprive them of their academic rights.

Accepting the argument, Justice Venugopal ruled that administrative or technical errors attributable to institutions cannot be grounds to deny students the chance to take their examinations.

On missed practical exams

The court also addressed the issue of missed practical examinations, noting that the same technical snag had led to students being unable to attend them. It accordingly directed the Board to organise special practical exams for the affected candidates at a later date.

The case has been adjourned to March 26, 2026, for further proceedings.

