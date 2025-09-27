Telangana HC posts hearing on BC quota plea in local body elections to Oct 8

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Saturday posted the hearing on October 8 over petitions challenging the state government’s order providing 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies.

In its order, the court made it clear that even if the election notification is issued for the conduct of Local Body elections, the cause in the writ petitions is fit for adjudication and they have to be heard on merits, as the writ petitions are filed before the issuance of the election notification.

Also Read Telangana local body elections: Govt passes order for 42 PC BC reservation

The petitioners prayed for setting aside the Government Order (GO) issued on September 26, providing a 42 per cent quota to BCs.

The petitioners contended that provision of 42 per cent reservation in the ensuing Local Body elections would exceed the cap of 50 per cent reservation, which is illegal and contrary to the law laid down by the Supreme Court in the past.

The High Court had earlier directed the state government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct elections to the Gram Panchayats by September 30.

Fulfilling an election promise, the Congress government in Telangana on Friday issued an order to provide 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies.