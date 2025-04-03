Telangana HC quashes 2011 rail roko case against ex-CM KCR

Hyderabad: In a big relief to the former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), the High Court has quashed the rail roko case against him relating to the 2011 Telangana movement protest at Secunderabad.

The case originated on August 15, 2011, when a rail roko protest was organized as a part of the independent Telangana agitation.

Police arrested many people during the protest and, on the basis of their testimony, included KCR as the 13th accused in the case. Later, the railway police filed a charge sheet against him in the People’s Representatives Court.

KCR’s case dismissal plea

Since the case had been lingering for years, KCR made a petition asking that it be dismissed. His counsel opined that he was not present at the spot where the protest had taken place, thus, his association with the same was unfounded.

However, the public prosecutor argued that rail roko had been arranged at KCR’s behest and that he must bear the onus of agitation.

Court judgment

Having studied arguments on either side, the High Court then decided in KCR’s favour and dismissed the case, marking the end of the prolonged court battle.

It is a much-needed relief to KCR, who was the initiator of the Telangana agitation and subsequently held the position of the state’s first chief minister after its inception in 2014.