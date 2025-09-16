Telangana HC quashes cases filed by TMC against AYUSH doctors

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has made it clear that the Telangana Medical Council (TMC) does not have direct powers to take action against AYUSH doctors accused of practising allopathy.

The court stated that if AYUSH doctors are found to be practising allopathic medicine illegally, the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the AYUSH commissioner, who is empowered to take action as per the rules.

The order came in response to petitions filed by three doctors from Cyberabad and Sangareddy.

These doctors approached the High Court seeking to quash cases registered against them based on complaints lodged by the TMC, which accused them of offering allopathic treatment in their clinics.

Petitioners’ arguments

During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel argued that the cases were registered without any preliminary inquiry, amounting to misuse of legal procedures. On the other hand, the TMC’s lawyer maintained that AYUSH practitioners have no legal authority to practice modern allopathic medicine under existing regulations.

Court’s ruling

After hearing both sides, Justice N Tukaramji ruled that in situations where Ayurvedic or other AYUSH practitioners are suspected of violating medical norms, complaints should be forwarded to the AYUSH commissioner for appropriate action.

Emphasising this procedure, the court struck down the cases filed against the three doctors, concluding that the TMC had acted beyond its jurisdiction.