Telangana HC quashes five model code cases against Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, June 24, quashed five criminal cases registered against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over alleged model code of conduct violations during the 2019 Huzurnagar Assembly byelection.
Justice K Sujana allowed petitions filed by Revanth Reddy seeking dismissal of the cases, which dated to a period when he was the Lok Sabha member from Malkajgiri and had campaigned for Congress candidate Nalamada Padmavati Reddy.
The allegations included blocking traffic during roadshows, use of high-volume DJ sound systems, speeches exceeding the Election Commission’s prescribed time limits and deployment of more than 10,000 party workers and a large fleet of vehicles, both well above permitted limits under MCC guidelines.
Several other senior Congress leaders were also named in the cases, including Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, T Mallikarjun, J Geetha Reddy and Kolli Prabhakar Reddy.
After hearing the matter, the court quashed all five criminal proceedings against the Chief Minister.