Telangana HC quashes five model code cases against Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, June 24, quashed five criminal cases registered against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over alleged model code of conduct violations during the 2019 Huzurnagar Assembly byelection.

Justice K Sujana allowed petitions filed by Revanth Reddy seeking dismissal of the cases, which dated to a period when he was the Lok Sabha member from Malkajgiri and had campaigned for Congress candidate Nalamada Padmavati Reddy.

The allegations included blocking traffic during roadshows, use of high-volume DJ sound systems, speeches exceeding the Election Commission’s prescribed time limits and deployment of more than 10,000 party workers and a large fleet of vehicles, both well above permitted limits under MCC guidelines.

Also Read Hyderabad footpath encroachments draw HC’s ire again

Several other senior Congress leaders were also named in the cases, including Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, T Mallikarjun, J Geetha Reddy and Kolli Prabhakar Reddy.

After hearing the matter, the court quashed all five criminal proceedings against the Chief Minister.