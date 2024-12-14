Telangana HC quashes several FIRs against prof Kancha Ilaiah

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court quashed several FIRs filed against writer and professor Kancha Ilaiah across various locations in the state.

These cases emerged following the publication of his book, Samajika Smuglarlu Komatollu, in 2017, which faced backlash from the Arya Vyshya community, who claimed the book’s content was derogatory towards them.

A petition had also been submitted to the Supreme Court seeking a ban on Ilaiah’s book; however, this was dismissed.

The Supreme Court emphasized that every citizen has the constitutional right to freedom of expression. Justice G Radha Rani, who delivered the recent verdict, cited these principles in her ruling, reinforcing the importance of protecting individual expression against attempts to suppress it.