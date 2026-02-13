Telangana HC questions Aadhaar rule in emergency care cases

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has sought a clear explanation from the state government on whether patients can be denied medical treatment or ambulance services for not possessing an Aadhaar card or for not being accompanied by an attendant.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of the Health Department, Director of Medical Education, Superintendent of Mahabubabad Government Hospital, and the District Collector, directing them to file detailed counter-affidavits.

Patient denied treatment

The court was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) arising from a letter written by advocate Komurayya, based on a news report published in October last year.

The case pertains to Ravi, a resident of Jayyaram village in Chinnagudur mandal of Mahabubabad district, who reportedly approached a government hospital seeking treatment. He was allegedly denied medical care on the grounds that he did not have an attendant and was unable to produce his Aadhaar card.

According to the report, Ravi remained on the hospital premises for three days without receiving treatment. He later lost consciousness and collapsed. Believing him to be dead, hospital staff allegedly shifted him to the mortuary. The following day, sanitation workers noticed signs of life, after which he was provided medical treatment.

Broader questions on emergency care

The issue assumes significance in light of another PIL recently heard by the High Court, in which it questioned whether ambulance services were being denied to accident victims and emergency patients for not possessing Aadhaar identification.

In that case, the court had directed the state government to clarify its policy on identification requirements at the stage of emergency transport.

In the present matter, the Bench sought to know whether denial of treatment in the absence of Aadhaar or an attendant is in accordance with any existing government policy, and whether such conditions can be imposed in cases involving medical emergencies.

The case has been posted for further hearing.