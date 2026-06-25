Telangana HC questions Telugu-only SIR forms outside GHMC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, June 25, raised concern over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) forms being distributed only in Telugu in districts outside the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Hearing a petition by activist MA Mujeeb Ayyub, Justice Pulla Karthik said that the move could put migrants, linguistic minorities and students of central boards at a disadvantage. The petitioner’s counsel argued that electoral participation was a constitutional right and that citizens should not have to depend on others to understand documents that determine their inclusion in the electoral rolls.

Also Read BLOs to knock on every door as SIR 2026 begins in Telangana

Counsel for the ECI contended that the SIR exercise covers nearly 3.5 crore voters and printing physical forms in multiple languages would be expensive and logistically difficult.

It said that English and Urdu versions of the forms are available online and Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) will carry sample English forms to be produced upon request from voters.

The court asked ECI’s counsel to seek instructions on the matter and posted it for June 29.

The house-to-house enumeration exercise in Telangana is scheduled from June 25 to July 24.