Telangana HC refuses to quash criminal case against Kaushik Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, June 9, refused to quash a criminal case against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy.

The Huzurabad MLA was booked for violating the Model Code of Conduct during the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. However, the court quashed the charge under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) about disobedience of official orders, while allowing the remaining allegations to be examined at trial.

The case was registered at Kamalapur Police Station, Hanumakonda District, following a complaint from a Model Code of Conduct nodal officer, who alleged that the legislator, during the campaign period, had released a video on social media urging voters to support him.

The content of the video was alleged to contain language that could be interpreted as intimidating or emotionally coercive, prompting action by the election authorities.

The Huzurabad MLA approached the High Court seeking to stay all further proceedings, including his appearance before the Special Judicial First Class Magistrate for Excise Cases, Nampally. His counsel argued that the case lacked legal merit and that no cognizable offence had been made out.

After hearing both sides, Justice Lakshman held that the charge under Section 188 IPC could not be sustained in the absence of a proper complaint by a competent public servant as required under Section 195 CrPC.

However, the court found no reason to interfere with the continuation of proceedings under other applicable provisions.

The investigating officer has been permitted to proceed with the investigation into the remaining allegations, and the court made it clear that the trial may continue as per law. The petition was accordingly rejected.