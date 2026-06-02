Telangana HC rejects Jana Sena’s plea seeking permission for Hyderabad meeting

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, June 2, rejected a house motion petition filed by the Jana Sena Party (JSP) seeking permission to hold its proposed ‘Telangana Nava Nirmana Sankalpa Sabha’ in Hyderabad.

The party had moved the High Court after the Cyberabad police denied permission for the meeting scheduled at a convention centre in Gachibowli on June 2, coinciding with Telangana Formation Day. Jana Sena leaders sought urgent judicial intervention through a house motion petition after the police refusal.

With the High Court declining to entertain the plea, the party has suffered a setback to organise the event in the city.

Also Read Jana Sena took birth on the soil of Telangana, says Pawan Kalyan

On Monday, Cyberabad police denied permission for the meeting, citing concerns over law and order, traffic management and security arrangements. Authorities also pointed to the large-scale Telangana Formation Day celebrations being organised across the state.

The proposed event was expected to be addressed by Jana Sena chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan as part of the party’s efforts to strengthen its organisational presence in Telangana. Around 2,000 party workers and leaders were expected to participate.

The denial of permission had triggered political controversy, with sections of the ruling Congress questioning the timing of the event on Telangana Formation Day and opposing the proposed meeting.

On the eve of the programme, Pawan Kalyan had asserted that Jana Sena “took birth on the soil of Telangana” and said the party would continue its political journey in the state despite challenges.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan announced that he would address a press conference at his Jubilee Hills residence on Tuesday evening after the proposed public meeting ran into legal and administrative hurdles. The Jana Sena chief said he would interact with the media and party leaders between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm, while also taking a swipe at the authorities by expressing hope that permission would be granted for the press meet.

