Jana Sena took birth on the soil of Telangana, says Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad: Day after Telangana Police denied permission to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan to hold a meeting in Hyderabad, he said that Jana Sena took its birth on the soil of Telangana and that it is from this land that it inherited and imbibed the spirit of struggle.

Greeting people of Telangana on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day on Tuesday, he stated that the Jana Sena Party is fully committed to working with unwavering dedication towards realising the aspirations, upholding the self-respect, and achieving the holistic development goals of the people of Telangana.

The actor-politician also announced that he will address a press conference at his residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening. “I will address a press-meet at my home in Jubilee Hills, today between 4.30 to 5.30 pm. I hope Telangana police dept at least gives me permission to do a press meet with JSP leaders. Let’s see…,” he posted on ‘X.

Cyberabad police denied permission for Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Telangana Nava Nirmana Sankalpa Sabha’ planned to be held on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day on Tuesday, citing ‘substantial threat’ it poses to the law-and-order situation. Police said that the request for permission to hold the proposed meeting was rejected to ensure law & order and public peace and tranquillity.

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Meanwhile, in another social media post, Pawan Kalyan stated that the birth of Telangana stands as a historic milestone – the culmination of decades of public aspirations, a struggle for self-respect, and immense sacrifices. “I offer my humble tributes to the activists, students, intellectuals, artists, employees, farmers, and martyrs who dedicated their very lives to the realization of Telangana.”

He said the courage to raise one’s voice — be it for the welfare of the downtrodden, the aspirations of the youth, or against any infringement upon individual liberty — resides within Telangana. “Such a characteristic is abundantly present within the ranks of Jana Sena as well. I aspire for the exalted development of Telangana State — a land where a magnificent historical and cultural heritage flourishes. I pay my humble tributes to every individual who made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of Telangana,” he said.

The Jana Sena leader said that Telangana is a state realised through the hopes and aspirations of 3.5 crore people, and through the sacrifices of its youth. “On the occasion of the completion of twelve years since its inception as a separate state, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the people of Telangana,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

“The land of Telangana is the cradle of struggles. The very air here is imbued with valor; its waters carry the currents of movements; and its soil holds the sacred blood of martyrs. From the inspiring spirit of Sammakka and Saralamma to the sacrifices of great icons like Komaram Bheem, this land stands as a timeless symbol of self-respect and the unwavering fight for justice. With its rich tapestry of language, culture, traditions, folk arts, and literary wealth, Telangana occupies a unique and distinguished place within the vibrant diversity of India,” he said.

The Deputy CM stated that for a long time, he harboured a deep sense of anguish — coupled with a profound sense of responsibility — regarding the critical challenges faced by the society of Telangana. “I have always viewed the plight of fluorosis-affected regions, the rights of tribal communities, the struggles of farmers, the aspirations of unemployed youth, and the challenges within the education and healthcare sectors not merely as political issues, but primarily as humanitarian concerns. It is my firm belief that the hardships faced by people – regardless of the region they inhabit – are a collective responsibility shared by us all,” he said.

He noted that Telangana is making a distinct mark on the national stage across various sectors, including IT, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, industrial development, the startup ecosystem, and education. However, true development remains incomplete until its benefits reach the very last individual. “Our collective objective must be to build a Telangana where rural areas, tribal hamlets, backward classes, women, youth, and small-scale farmers can all move forward with equal opportunities,” he said.