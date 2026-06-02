Telangana Formation Day celebrated across state

Hyderabad: Grand celebrations and patriotic fervour marked Telangana Formation Day across the state on Tuesday, June 2.

On the occasion, the Governor of Telangana, Shiv Pratap Shukla, unfurled the National Flag at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated Telangana Formation Day at their respective party offices.



At Telangana Bhavan, BRS working president KTR hoisted the National Flag. pic.twitter.com/m5XTUgp7GC — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 2, 2026

Telangana Formation Day celebrations at Parade Grounds

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who celebrated Telangana Formation Day at Parade Grounds, stated it is the firm resolve of the “people’s government” that Telangana should emerge as a one-trillion US dollar economy by 2034, and a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047.

He stated that the “people’s government” has been working tirelessly with indomitable spirit since the very moment it assumed office on December 7, 2023. “Our ultimate goal is the welfare of the people of Telangana and the development of the state. Our top priority is the eradication of poverty.”

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Other political parties, including Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also celebrated Telangana Formation Day at their party offices.

At Telangana Bhavan, BRS working president KTR hoisted the National Flag.

President, PM greet people

On the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Telangana.

“Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Telangana is blessed with a rich cultural heritage and hardworking people. The State has made significant strides in innovation and development over the years. I wish the people of Telangana continued progress and well-being,” Murmu said in a post on X.

Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Telangana is blessed with a rich cultural heritage and hardworking people. The State has made significant strides in innovation and development over the years. I wish the people of Telangana continued progress and… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 2, 2026

On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, PM Modi wrote, “Greetings to the people of Telangana on the special occasion of Telangana Statehood Day”.

“The Central Government is committed to supporting Telangana’s growth trajectory in realising our dream of a Viksit Bharat. Praying for the good health and success of the people of the State,” he said.

Greetings to the people of Telangana on the special occasion of Telangana Statehood Day. The people of Telangana are known for their spirit of innovation and enterprise. The State is known for its glorious culture and history…one of courage and determination. The Central… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2026

Telangana Formation Day, also known as Statehood Day, is celebrated to mark its carving out of Andhra Pradesh on this day in 2014 as the 29th state of India.