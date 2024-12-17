Telangana HC rejects plea to quash 2017 FIR against Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has declined to quash a 2017 FIR against IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu, who faces charges related to a public hearing disruption concerning the Kaleshwaram irrigation project in Raghavapuram, Peddapalli district.

Justice K Lakshman dismissed Sridhar Babu’s plea but granted him an exemption from regular appearances in the legislators’ special court in Hyderabad, where the case is currently being heard.

The FIR, filed by Basanth Nagar police on August 23, 2017, accuses Sridhar Babu and 13 others of raising slogans against the then-chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and throwing chairs at the podium during the hearing.

In his defence, Sridhar Babu argued that the FIR lacked sufficient evidence to substantiate the charges and claimed that they did not approach the podium to disrupt proceedings.

The judge noted that such matters should be determined by the trial court.