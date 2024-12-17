Telangana govt to reclaim unused industrial land: Sridhar Babu

Minister D Sridhar Babu addresses industrial land concerns in Assembly.

D Sridhar Babu says that the State government is mulling merger and reorganisation of gram panchayats falling close to regional ring road.
IT minister D Sridhar Babu.

Hyderabad: Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu announced that the Telangana government plans to reclaim industrial land that has been left unused or repurposed for non-industrial activities.

During the Assembly’s Question Hour on Monday, he revealed the formation of a three-member committee tasked with evaluating whether industries are utilizing the land as intended.

This committee, established in October, is led by G Malsur, Director of the Industries Department, and includes two officials from the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC).

The committee is expected to submit its findings by February 2025.

The discussion was prompted by concerns raised by BJP MLA Venkata Ramana Reddy from Kamareddy, who questioned the operational status of the state’s industrial parks.

He alleged that some industries have misused their allotted land by mortgaging it or diverting it for other purposes.

Updated: 17th December 2024 8:27 am IST

