Demolitions along Musi River in Hyderabad: Adjournment motion served in Assembly

The CPI State unit has moved an adjournment motion in the Telangana Assembly to discuss the demolitions along Hyderabad’s Musi River and the compensation to be provided to affected residents.

CPI MLA from Kothagudem, K. Sambasiva Rao, who served the adjournment motion, highlighted the growing fear and anxiety among residents facing evictions near the Musi River. The party emphasized the urgent need for fair compensation for the oustees.

Government plans residential towers for evictees

In October, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced plans to construct residential towers near the Musi River in Hyderabad.

Speaking at a Naredco property show at Hitex, he assured that the towers would include integrated facilities such as schools, support for women’s self-help groups, and spaces for small-scale businesses, ensuring a secure future for those displaced.

Hyderabad’s Musi River rejuvenation project in focus

Recently, Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Principal Secretary M. Dana Kishore, speaking at the conclusion of a 13-day international urban workshop in the city, stated that restoring the Musi River to its historic grandeur and making its water drinkable is the primary goal of the Musi Rejuvenation Project.

The adjournment motion in the Telangana Assembly underscores the pressing concerns surrounding the Musi River, from displacement to its long-term restoration and sustainability.