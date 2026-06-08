Telangana HC relief for 19 vocational jr colleges in affiliation row

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted interim relief to 19 vocational junior colleges by directing authorities to consider their applications for renewal of affiliation for the 2026-27 academic year, despite an ongoing dispute over penalties imposed by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE).

Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed by Gomthami Vocational Junior College in Siddipet district along with 18 other institutions. The colleges challenged the TSBIE’s decision to levy a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on each institution and alleged that they were barred from submitting online applications for affiliation renewal unless the amount was paid.

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According to the petitioners, the Board’s online portal prevented them from applying for renewal for the 2026-27 academic year without first clearing the penalty. They contended that the action was arbitrary, illegal and violative of the principles of natural justice.

The colleges sought removal of the penalty from the online system and permission to submit their renewal applications. Their counsel argued that the Board’s action effectively denied the institutions an opportunity to secure affiliation for the upcoming academic year and could adversely affect their academic functioning.

HC issues notices to authorities

After hearing the matter, the High Court issued notices to the concerned district intermediate authorities and other respondents. As an interim measure, the Court directed the authorities to process the colleges’ applications for affiliation renewal, subject to each institution depositing Rs 50,000 and fulfilling the prescribed eligibility requirements.

The Court’s order provides temporary relief to the colleges while the challenge to the penalty imposed by the TSBIE remains under consideration.