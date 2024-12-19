Telangana HC Road’s Rajasthani snacks, famous for jalebis, jhangris

Hyderabad: On the bustling Telangana High Court road in the Old city, one is greeted by the sweet aroma of freshly prepared snacks that include jalebis and jhangris, samosa, kachori, dhokla and khara.

Popular are the mouth-watering jalebis and jhangris that earned repute for their taste in the city in the past 50-odd years. It was in 1964, that the first shop was started at High Court Road catering for the Rajasthani families staying at Ghansi Bazaar, Chelapura, Gulzar Houz.

The petitioners and advocates at the High Court of Andhra Pradesh visited frequently to the shop to relish the eatables.

After a decade or so, more shops sprung up all set up by the Rajasthani families. A dozen shops now run on the stretch between High Court Gate No – 6 to Quli Qutb Shah Stadium.

“The jalebi is made in the Rajasthani way. So it is popular in the city,” said Pradeep, a shopkeeper.

The shops open at 7 am and wind up the business by 11 pm. During the lunch hours, the shops are crowded with the people who visit the High Court while in the late afternoon and evening, people heading home stop and purchase the eatables.

Apart from jalebi, the eatery’s popular items include samosa and kachori which are served with green and red chutneys.

The shops get local patronage and there are people who have been visiting the shops regularly for the past two to three decades. “The taste is good and is priced cheaper,” compliments Syed Anwar, a business who is a resident of Kishanbagh.