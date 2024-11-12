Telangana HC rules revenue officials can’t issue land possession certificates

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has clarified that revenue officials lack the authority to issue possession certificates for agricultural lands, emphasizing that only a competent civil court can do so after thoroughly verifying relevant documents and evidence.

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy made this assertion while addressing a petition from Narlakonda Mallaiah and others, who contested a possession certificate issued by the collector of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district concerning a two-acre plot in Toopranpet village, Choutuppal mandal.

The judge ordered a status quo on all transactions related to the disputed land and required the collector to justify the issuance of the possession certificate.

He noted that the Telangana Rights in Lands and Pattadar Passbooks Act, 2020 does not empower revenue officials to issue such certificates for agricultural land.

The case arose from allegations by the petitioners that they had purchased the land in 1985 via a sada bainama (a type of informal sale deed) from the original owner.

They claimed ongoing disputes over ownership as the seller and his son, Taduri Venkat Reddy—who holds a political position—allegedly manipulated authorities to sell the land to third parties while obtaining possession certificates from the collector.

The petitioners’ counsel highlighted that the collector failed to specify under which legal provision he issued the possession certificate, raising questions about its legitimacy.