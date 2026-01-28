Telangana HC says ticket price hike dispute to be decided by single judge

Observing that petitions on cinema ticket price hikes are pending, the High Court said objections must be raised before the single judge hearing the matter.

Published: 28th January 2026
Telangana High Court
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, January 27, clarified that disputes relating to the increase in cinema ticket prices should be adjudicated by a single judge.

The observation came while a division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin was hearing an appeal filed by Shine Screens India Private Limited LLP.

The appeal challenged the earlier orders of a single judge, who had quashed a government memo permitting an increase in ticket prices for the films Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu and Rajasaab.

The single judge had also directed the authorities to announce any future decision on ticket price hikes at least 90 days in advance.

Grievances should be raised before single judge: Division bench

After hearing submissions from both sides, the division bench noted that petitions related to cinema ticket price hikes are presently pending before the single judge. The bench made it clear that any objections or grievances should be raised before the single judge hearing those matters.

With this observation, the bench declined to interfere at this stage, reiterating that the issue must be resolved at the single-judge level.

