Telangana HC seeks details on actress Ashu Reddy’s plea to quash cheating case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, April 29, sought full details from the government on a petition filed by Telugu television actress Ashu Reddy, who has approached the court seeking to quash a first information report (FIR) registered against her by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station in an alleged cheating case involving Rs 9.35 crore.

Additional Public Prosecutor Jitender Rao sought time to place the relevant details on record, following which the court adjourned the matter to May 4.

The case stems from a complaint by Satyanarayana, a resident of Shaikpet, Hyderabad, and father of YV Dharmendra, a London-based software engineer. The complainant alleged that the actress — known by her full name Venkata Ashwini Reddy Koyya and popular for her appearance on reality show Bigg Boss Telugu — had promised to marry his son and, over the course of their relationship between 2018 and 2025, induced him to spend large sums on vehicles, approximately five kilograms of gold and multiple flats, all allegedly registered in her name.

Dharmendra subsequently released what he claimed was evidence of transfers exceeding Rs 9 crore to the actress.

The CCS also named Reddy’s sister in the case, who is separately accused of receiving Rs 50 lakh from Dharmendra and failing to return it.

Voluntarily spent money: Actress

In her petition filed on April 28, Reddy contended that the FIR was registered without recording her version of events and was filed with the sole intent of damaging her reputation. She argued that the allegations, even if taken at face value, do not disclose any cognisable offence, and that the complainant, a non-resident Indian (NRI), had voluntarily spent money to persuade her family to agree to the alliance without any enforceable agreement or misrepresentation on her part.

She has also urged the court to stay the investigation and restrain the police from taking further action in the matter.

A voice recording that surfaced on social media purportedly features the actress promising to return Rs 1.5 crore by May and warning of a counter-harassment complaint if no settlement was reached, though its authenticity could not be independently verified.

Reddy has categorically denied all allegations.