Telangana HC seeks details on SC guidelines for BC quota in local bodies

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, March 5 sought details regarding Supreme Court guidelines for Backward Classes (BC) quota in local bodies.

A bench comprising chief justice Sujoy Paul and justice Renuka Yarahear a public interest litigation (PIL) regarding the delay in local body elections in the State, sought to know from Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court on March 4, 2021, with regard to BC reservations in local bodies.

The bench also sought details of the dedicated commission for backward classes constituted based on the Supreme Court judgement and report, if any, submitted to the government by the commission.

A practicing advocate who filed the PIL, complained about non-conduct of elections to the local bodies in Telangana. The petitioner brought to the court’s notice that the PIL was filed in 2023, complaining about the pending vacancies then.

However, despite the completion of the term of all local bodies, no steps were taken to conduct elections, said the petitioner.

The High Court seeking detailed report on the findings of the dedicated commission, adjourned the matter by two weeks for further hearing.