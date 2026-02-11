Telangana HC seeks govt reply on media accreditation policy

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, February 10, issued notices to the state government seeking an explanation on its media accreditation policy.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Hi-Tech Print and Electronic Media Association challenging a government order (GO) related to the accreditation committee, rules, and eligibility criteria. The association contended that the eligibility norms prescribed for granting accreditation to digital and cable television channels were unconstitutional.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin took up the matter. Appearing for the petitioner, counsel argued that the accreditation process had already begun and urged the court to stay the implementation of the GO through interim orders.

Cannot grant stay without examining guidelines: HC

However, the Telangana High Court bench observed that it could not grant a stay without first examining the basis on which the guidelines were framed.

The court directed the Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department, the Information Commissioner, and the Chairman of the Media Academy to file their counter-affidavits within three weeks.

The matter has been adjourned for further hearing on March 12.