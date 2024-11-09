Telangana HC seeks govt’s stand on gramakantam land protection

Hyderabad: Following allegations of negligence regarding the protection of gramakantam land, the Telangana High Court has instructed the state government to clarify its position on who is responsible for safeguarding such common utility land in villages.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao issued notices to several officials, including the principal secretaries of the panchayat raj and revenue departments, as well as the Rangareddy collector, RDO, and tahsildar of Kandukur, requiring them to submit their responses within four weeks.

This directive came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Kandukuri Srinivas, a farmer from Bachupally village.

He is seeking a directive to protect 6.15 acres of panchayat land from encroachment and to prevent any building permissions from being granted on this land.